Feb 7 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited

* Unaudited Sales Updates In Hong Kong And Macau Over The Chinese New Year Period 2017

* Group's retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau during cny period increased by 3.5% compared with last year

* Hong Kong and Macau same store sales down 1.0% in cny period

* For cny period sales to local customers decreased by 3.3%, dragging down overall increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: