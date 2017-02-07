CORRECTED-BRIEF-Honda says Jan China vehicle sales rise 5.3 pct y/y
* Jan China vehicle sales total 113,044 units, up 5.3 percent y/y, versus -3.4 percent in Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)
Feb 7 Sa Sa International Holdings Limited
* Unaudited Sales Updates In Hong Kong And Macau Over The Chinese New Year Period 2017
* Group's retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau during cny period increased by 3.5% compared with last year
* Hong Kong and Macau same store sales down 1.0% in cny period
* For cny period sales to local customers decreased by 3.3%, dragging down overall increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HKScan’s operating model under review – statutory negotiations to begin group-wide
* Q4 revenue 13,837 million Danish crowns ($1.99 billion)versus 14,743 million seen in Reuters poll