BRIEF-Tata Elxsi, MStar partner for providing set top box software solutions
Feb 7 Vitrox Corporation Bhd
* PAC, a 35%-owned investee of vcb entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the penang development corporation
* Deal for a total consideration 3.5 million rgt
* Deal for the acquisition of a land
* Revenues in q4 2016 are 3.95 billion Norwegian crowns ($475 million), 13.5 per cent reduction compared to Q4 2015
* Has entered a contractual agreement with Holding Travel System S.r.l. (HTS), an Italian leading incoming tour operator which has been trading under brand Gartour