BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Brawn Biotech Ltd
* Brawn Biotech Ltd - dec quarter net profit 2.6 million rupees versus profit 2.4 million rupees year ago
* Brawn Biotech Ltd - dec quarter net sales 160.7 million rupees versus 124.7 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lkMtmr) Further company coverage:
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision