Feb 7 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* Joins a leading consortium to advance an LNG import project in Pakistan

* Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Hoegh LNG today announced their commitment to advance a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan in collaboration with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited

* FSRU will have a minimum regasification capacity of 750 million cubic feet per day by 2018

* Consortium will seek to develop a project that includes a floating storage and regasification unit, a jetty and a pipeline to shore to provide a timely and reliable natural gas supply to Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)