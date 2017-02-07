Feb 7 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd
* Joins a leading consortium to advance an LNG import
project in Pakistan
* Qatar Petroleum, Total, Mitsubishi, ExxonMobil, and Hoegh
LNG today announced their commitment to advance a liquefied
natural gas (LNG) import project in Pakistan in collaboration
with Global Energy Infrastructure Limited
* FSRU will have a minimum regasification capacity of 750
million cubic feet per day by 2018
* Consortium will seek to develop a project that includes a
floating storage and regasification unit, a jetty and a pipeline
to shore to provide a timely and reliable natural gas supply to
Pakistan
