BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Kopran Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 58.7 million rupees versus profit 29.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 451.2 million rupees versus 458.8 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2jXoOGZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision