Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co
* Qtrly net sales were $3.2 billion, down 4 percent
* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly net sales were $3.2 billion,
down 4 percent, or 3 percent on an underlying basis
* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly earnings per share from
continuing operations increased 22 percent to $0.56
* Emerson Electric Co - increasing our 2017 full-year EPS
guidance by 12 cents at both top and bottom end of range
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $3.16
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Emerson Electric Co - full-year net sales are expected to
be down 1 to 3 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $14.63
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Emerson Electric Co - sees FY 2017 underlying sales flat
to down 2 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation of
approximately 1 percent
* Emerson Electric Co sees FY earnings per share from
continuing operations to be $2.47 to $2.62
* Emerson Electric Co - qtrly EPS, including impact of
discontinued operations, were $0.48
* Emerson Electric Co - "considering the first quarter
results and recent order trends, we are raising our outlook for
2017"
Source text: (bit.ly/2jXZHIM)
