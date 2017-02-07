Feb 7 Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd

* Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 223 million rupees

* Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol dec quarter net sales 878.1 million rupees

* Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 194.3 million rupees; consol net sales was 831.1 million rupees

* Accelya Kale Solutions Ltd says declared interim dividend of INR 11 per share