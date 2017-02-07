BRIEF-Nissan says China Jan sales fall 6.2 pct y/y
* January China vehicle sales total 119,411 units, down 6.2 percent y/y, versus a rise of 2.1 percent in December 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)
Feb 7 GTN Industries Ltd
* GTN Industries Ltd - dec quarter net loss 20.1 million rupees versus loss 300,000 rupees year ago
* GTN Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 645.9 million rupees versus 675.9 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lkmR9j) Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ZURICH, Feb 8 Power technology and automation group ABB reported an end to its almost two-year decline in order intake by posting a small increase in new business on Wednesday and forecast that 2017 would likely be dominated by market uncertainty.