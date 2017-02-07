BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co :
* H1 net profit after tax EGP 43.4 million versus EGP 25 million year ago
* H1 revenue EGP 101.1 million versus EGP 103 million year ago
* Floatation of Egyptian pound had a positive impact of EGP 66.4 million on H1 results Source: (bit.ly/2jXMIXG) Further company coverage: )
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision