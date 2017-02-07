BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Planet Payment Inc
* Planet payment inc says on feb.2, co entered into a third amendment to credit and security agreement with citizens bank, n.a. - sec filing
* Planet payment inc says amendment provides for an increase in company's line of credit with citizens to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.