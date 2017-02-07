BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - units entered fourth amendment to credit agreement, dated as of July 31, 2012 - sec filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - amendment to reduce interest rate applicable to tranche b term loans under credit agreement -sec filing
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - proceeds of new refinancing were used to prepay in full all of existing tranche b term loans that were not converted
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding-as per amendment, lenders under existing credit agreement converted existing tranche b term loans to new tranche of tranche b term loans
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp - new refinancing tranche b term loans will mature on june 30, 2023
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - lenders converted existing tranche b term loans into new tranche of tranche b term loans in aggregate amount of about $399 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.