Feb 7 Broadcom Ltd

* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing

* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - company continues to expect that acquisition will be consummated in second half of its fiscal year 2017