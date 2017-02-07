PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Broadcom Ltd
* Brocade Communications Systems-on feb 3, 2017, co, broadcom got a request for additional information from FTC relating to merger - sec filing
* Brocade Communications Systems Inc - company continues to expect that acquisition will be consummated in second half of its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2jXSKr9] Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.