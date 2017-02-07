BRIEF-Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) initiates prepackaged Chapter 11
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited initiates prepackaged chapter 11 proceedings pursuant to restructuring support agreements
Feb 7 Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd
* Co is in discussions with legal advisors in china to ascertain veracity of the news and if verified, circumstances leading to said bankruptcy auction
* Come to attention of co frim public sources that certain assets of Shen Huan Cable were to be sold to 3rd party pursuant to bankruptcy auction
* Around 20 Jan co received resignation notification of chairman Dai Zhixiang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.