Feb 7 Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd

* Co is in discussions with legal advisors in china to ascertain veracity of the news and if verified, circumstances leading to said bankruptcy auction

* Come to attention of co frim public sources that certain assets of Shen Huan Cable were to be sold to 3rd party pursuant to bankruptcy auction

* Around 20 Jan co received resignation notification of chairman Dai Zhixiang