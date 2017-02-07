Feb 7 Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP

* Straight Path Communications - lenders are lending registrant $17.5 million ( loan amount ) under terms and conditions set forth in loan agreement

* Straight Path Communications Inc - maturity date of loan is December 29, 2017