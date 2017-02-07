BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
Feb 7 Straight Path Communications Inc
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
* Straight Path Communications - lenders are lending registrant $17.5 million ( loan amount ) under terms and conditions set forth in loan agreement
* Straight Path Communications Inc - maturity date of loan is December 29, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2lkJXwH) Further company coverage:
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.