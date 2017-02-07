Feb 7 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- company exited 2016 with
estimated production of 35,476 boe/d, outpacing previous
guidance range of 32,000 to 33,000 boe/d
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- "in 2016, realized approximately
$6 million of deficiency charges, which we believe are
immaterial to business"
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - estimated 2016 production of
5.3 million barrels of oil and 10.9 million barrels of oil
equivalent, a 34 pct and 54 pct increase over 2015, respectively
* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - estimated Q4 production of 1.5
mmbbl and 3.5 mmboe, a 28 pct and 57 pct increase from Q4-15,
respectively
