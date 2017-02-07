Feb 7 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- company exited 2016 with estimated production of 35,476 boe/d, outpacing previous guidance range of 32,000 to 33,000 boe/d

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc- "in 2016, realized approximately $6 million of deficiency charges, which we believe are immaterial to business"

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - estimated 2016 production of 5.3 million barrels of oil and 10.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 34 pct and 54 pct increase over 2015, respectively

* Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - estimated Q4 production of 1.5 mmbbl and 3.5 mmboe, a 28 pct and 57 pct increase from Q4-15, respectively