FOREX-Euro licks its wounds after skidding on political woes
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
Feb 7 Main Street Capital Corp
* Main Street Capital says recently led a new portfolio investment to facilitate majority recapitalization of Nustep Inc
* Main Street Capital says it funded 30.8 million toward nustep in combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and direct equity investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pulls above more than 2-month lows vs yen hit overnight
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)