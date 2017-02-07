BRIEF-Land says EVO FUND raises voting rights in the co to 15.75 pct
* Says EVO FUND raised voting rights in the co to 15.75 percent from 7.36 percent on Feb. 8
Feb 7 Romania's Constitutional Court
* Says rejects a bill to convert Swiss franc loans into local currency at historical rates.
* State news agency Agerpres quoted chief justice Valer Dorneanu saying one of the reasons for rejection was the vast difference between the bill approved by the Senate and the final version approved by the lower house.
* Bill approved by parliament in October, but challenged at the Court by the former technocrat government.
* Central bank had recommended the bill not be scrapped. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
* Says EVO FUND raised voting rights in the co to 15.75 percent from 7.36 percent on Feb. 8
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board