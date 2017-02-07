BRIEF-Toyota says China vehicle sales in January down 18.7 pct y/y
* China vehicle sales in January down 18.7 percent from a year earlier, versus a 6.7 percent decline in December
Feb 7 Ruby Traders & Exporters Ltd:
* seeks members' nod for special resolution to change name of co to panache innovations limited Source text:(bit.ly/2lf6Qoq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Q4 operating profit excluding non-recurring items totalled sek 1,180 million (1,024)
* Says the co plans to merge its wholly owned electronic equipment unit, based in Saitama