BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Ibn Al Haytham Hospital Company
* FY net profit after tax 476,545 dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 15.7 million dinars versus 19.8 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2khbr5y) Further company coverage:
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision