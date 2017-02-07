UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
Feb 7 Sabre Corp
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Announced increase in quarterly targeted dividend to $0.14 per shar
* Approval of a multi-year $500 million share repurchase program
* Q4 revenue rose 9.4 percent to $829.6 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $827.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted EPS $1.31 - $1.45
* Sees 2017 revenue $3,540 - $3,620 million
* Sees FY free cash flow approximately $350 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.59, revenue view $3.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $827.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po