BRIEF-Kolon Life Science to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Bal Pharma Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 15.2 million rupees versus 20.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 572.9 million rupees versus 476.6 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kmW91l) Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Says company and workers' union are engaged in negotiating workers' charter of demand, which includes wage revision