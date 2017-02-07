BRIEF-B-Soft raises 81.9 mln yuan via private placement for funding acquisition
* Says co raises 81.9 mln yuan via private placement for funding acquisition of Hangzhou IT service firm
Feb 7 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd :
* Approved acquisition of optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of Jubilant Biosys aggregating to 1.87 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kIuKId Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says co received approval for its Cisatracurium Besylate injection from U.S Food and Drug Administration