* Perrigo announces agreement with starboard
* Company to reconstitute board with five new independent
directors
* New directors include Bradley Alford, Jeffrey Kindler,
Jeffrey Smith and two additional independent directors to be
recommended by starboard
* Starboard will also be recommending two additional
independent directors to be added to perrigo board
* Perrigo's board of directors will be composed of 10
members until appointment of an additional board member
* Says entered into an agreement with Starboard Value LP,
which owns approximately 6.7 percent of Perrigo's shares
* Jeffrey Kindler appointed to Perrigo board, effective
immediately
* Current directors, Herman Morris, Shlomo Yanai, Michael
Jandernoa, and Gary Kunkle will step down from board effective
immediately
* Ellen Hoffing will step down from Co's board upon
appointment of second additional board member recommended by
starboard at a later date
* Bradley Alford will join Perrigo's nominating and
governance committee
* Entered agreement with Starboard Value LP regarding
membership, composition of Perrigo board, some customary
standstill restrictions
