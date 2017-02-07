Feb 7 Kone Oyj

* says wins order for largest high-rise development in Dallas

* says won an order to provide 18 elevators to Park District, a 916,000-square foot mixed-use project

* says the project is developed by Trammell Crow Company (TTC) and joint venture partner Metlife, Inc., and is designed by Dallas-based HKS Architects Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)