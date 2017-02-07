PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 8
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 7 Twitter Inc :
* Says announcing three changes for update on safety
* Says updates include stopping creation of new abusive accounts, bringing forward safer search results, collapsing potentially abusive/low-quality tweets
* Says is "bringing forward safer search results, and collapsing potentially abusive or low-quality tweets"
* Taking steps to identify people who have been permanently suspended and stop them from creating new accounts
* Says working on 'safe search' which removes tweets that have potentially sensitive content, tweets from blocked, muted accounts from search results
* Says "in the days and weeks ahead, we will continue to roll out product changes" Source text: bit.ly/2lfCEJP Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 8 Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it will pay a bigger-than-expected annual dividend of $1.70 per share on the back of a strong recovery in mineral commodities markets in 2016 and cost-cutting.
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will scale back activities at its Indonesian copper mine, an official at Indonesia's main copper smelter, PT Smelting, said on Wednesday, amid a worker strike and other issues.