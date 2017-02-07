BRIEF-Land says EVO FUND raises voting rights in the co to 15.75 pct
* Says EVO FUND raised voting rights in the co to 15.75 percent from 7.36 percent on Feb. 8
Feb 7 SMS Kredyt Holding SA:
* Its board plans to merge with its wholly-owned unit, SMS Invest sp. z o.o. (SMS Invest)
* The merge to be held by transferring all assets of the SMS Invest to the company, without a capital increase of the company
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says EVO FUND raised voting rights in the co to 15.75 percent from 7.36 percent on Feb. 8
MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russia's largest children's goods retailer Detsky Mir has priced its initial public offering at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share, at the lower end of the 85-87 rouble range, two sources familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.
* Sea Harvest Holdings Proprietary Limited - sea harvest announces its intention to float on jse main board