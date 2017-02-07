Feb 7 Rico Auto Industries Ltd :

* Sanjay Syal, chief financial officer of the company has resigned Source text:

Rico Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange Shri Sanjay Syal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from his office with immediate effect from the close of the office hours on 7th February, 2017. his resignation has been accepted with the same date. he also ceases to be whole time KMP of the Company from the said date.