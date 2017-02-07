BRIEF-S&T Motiv to pay annual dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,000 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 7 Rico Auto Industries Ltd :
* Sanjay Syal, chief financial officer of the company has resigned Source text:
Rico Auto Industries Limited has informed the Exchange Shri Sanjay Syal, Chief Financial Officer of the Company has resigned from his office with immediate effect from the close of the office hours on 7th February, 2017. his resignation has been accepted with the same date. he also ceases to be whole time KMP of the Company from the said date. Further company coverage:
* Says the co completed repurchase of 3.0 million shares for 4.43 billion yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Feb. 8
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 7 Workers are set to strike on Thursday at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine after contract talks mediated by the Chilean government failed to reach a deal, the main union at the world's largest copper mine told Reuters.