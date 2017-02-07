Feb 7 ABM Industries Inc -

* ABM Industries enters into agreement to settle class action lawsuit

* To settle claims in class action lawsuit augustus et. al. v. ABM Security Services, Inc on a class-wide basis for $110 million (pre-tax)

* Entered settlement term sheet relating to Karapetyan V; ABM Industries Inc and ABM Security Services, to settle case on class-wide basis for $5 million

* Settlement does not constitute an admission of liability, culpability, negligence, or wrongdoing on part of ABM

* Continue to be on track with long term objectives

* Continue to be on track with long term objectives