Feb 7 Sparebank 1 SMN:

* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 99 million crowns versus 56 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income 462 million crowns versus 287 million crowns year ago

* Adopted a new capital target of 15.0 per cent by end of 2017

* Says recommended dividend is 3.00 crowns per EC Source text for Eikon:

