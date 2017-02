Feb 7 Perrigo Company Plc

* Has filed an abbreviated new drug application with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Clindamycin

* Notified Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America, Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences of its ANDA filing

On February 3, 2017, Valeant filed suit in United States District Court for district of New Jersey alleging patent infringement