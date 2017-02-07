Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
Feb 7 GfK SE
* Says Michael Dell's holding in company rose above 3 percent as of Jan. 31 to 3.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* FY revenue 153.4 million euros ($164.0 million) versus 150.2 million euros a year ago
TORONTO, Feb 7 The Canadian broadcaster of Sunday's U.S. National Football League's Super Bowl game said its ratings fell 39 percent from last year after a broadcast regulator ruled it could no longer substitute its commercials into U.S. feeds available in the country.