UPDATE 1-Japan's Sharp may break ground on $7 bln U.S. plant in H1 -source
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
Feb 7 Oxford Lane Capital Corp -
* Net asset value per share as of December 31, 2016 stood at $10.74
* Net asset value per share as of Dec 31, 2016 stood at $10.74 compared with net asset value per share at Sep 30, 2016 of $9.94
* Qtrly net investment income was approximately $7.7 million, or approximately $0.38 per share
* Core net investment income was approximately $11.7 million, or approximately $0.58 per share, for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian share markets retreated on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as doubts over the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump and an election looming in France sapped investor confidence.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: RBI media interaction after release of monetary po