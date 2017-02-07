Feb 7 Sachem Head Capital Management LP:

* Autodesk agreed Richard Hill shall not be required to resign from board - SEC filing

* Autodesk agreed Hill will be included in slate of nominees standing for election to board at 2017 annual meeting

* Agreed to vote all its shares for Autodesk's nominees recommended by board

* Sachem head also agreed to customary standstill restrictions under agreement with Autodesk