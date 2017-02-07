BRIEF-First Cobalt increases private placement to $6 million
* First Cobalt Corp - Company will now conduct a placement of up to 12 million common shares, at price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $6 million
Feb 7 United Parcel Service Inc
* UPS invests $18 million in on-site solar
* Installations in eight of co's U.S. Facilities will be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Cobalt Corp - Company will now conduct a placement of up to 12 million common shares, at price of $0.50 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $6 million
* Corning Inc - has collaborated with Micromax for its Vdeo smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eurotin announces proposed private placement and shares for debt transaction