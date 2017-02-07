UPDATE 2-Nokia seeks to buy Finnish telecoms software firm Comptel for $370 mln
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
Feb 7 Labat Africa Ltd.:
* Funding Agreement Between Labat And Milost Global Inc.
* Milost's MESA funding agreement includes 250 mln rand facility for subscription of shares in Labat Africa
* Says a 250 mln rand facility for subscription of shares in Labat Africa will be used primarily for working capital purposes
* Milost's MESA funding agreement includes a 750 mln rand convertible debt facility will be used to finance acquisitions
* Says a 750 mln rand convertible debt facility will be used to finance acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"
* Says has decided to cease giving revenue and earnings guidance
* Said on Wednesday that its Jan. revenue was over 1.85 million zlotys net, up 38 pct yoy