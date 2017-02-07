BRIEF-Duncan Engineering appoints Akshat Goenka as MD
Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer
Feb 7 Co-Operative Group Ltd
* Directorate change
* Co-Op group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as group CEO
Co-Op group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as group CEO

Pippa Wicks, currently COO, becomes deputy CEO with responsibility for delivery of remaining aspects of transformation.
Expected that profits of group for six months ended 31 december 2016 will decrease significantly
* Dec quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees versus 1.34 billion rupees year ago