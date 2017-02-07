BRIEF-Blirt unit flags up production problems
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
Feb 7 Le Noble Age SA:
* Reports Q4 revenue of 132.6 million euros ($141.8 million) versus 105.8 million euros a year ago
* Anticipates growth of 4 pct at constant perimeter for 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2kio4gG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9352 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons
* Says it signed a 15.53 billion won contract with UNICEF to provide vaccine