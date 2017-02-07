BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
Feb 7 Kuwait Projects Co SPC Limited:
* HSBC announce tender offer to purchase KIPCO notes
* Launched tender invitation for outstanding $500,000,000 4.800 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co Spc Limited
* Offer will end at 17:00 hours (london time) on 15 february
* Purchase price will be 105.250 percent of the principal amount of the notes
* Announced intention to issue a series of new u.s. Dollar-Denominated fixed rate notes under its $3,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme
* Purpose of the offer and the proposed issue of the new notes is to extend the company's and the guarantor's debt maturity profile in an efficient manner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.