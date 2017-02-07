BRIEF-Harrisons Malayalam posts Dec qtr profit
* Dec quarter net profit 28.2 million rupees versus loss 145.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 7 D'Ieteren SA:
* Upward revision of D'Ieteren's fy 2016 guidance
* D'ieteren now anticipates an improvement of about 12 percent in its 2016 current consolidated result before tax, group's share
* D'Ieteren auto and Belron both exceeded expectations in december due to strong year-end market conditions Source text: bit.ly/2kiEzsZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net loss 259.8 million rupees versus profit 10.6 million rupees year ago
* Dunkin' Brands announces dividend increase in 2017 first quarter