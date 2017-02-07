Feb 7 D'Ieteren SA:

* Upward revision of D'Ieteren's fy 2016 guidance

* D'ieteren now anticipates an improvement of about 12 percent in its 2016 current consolidated result before tax, group's share

* D'Ieteren auto and Belron both exceeded expectations in december due to strong year-end market conditions Source text: bit.ly/2kiEzsZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)