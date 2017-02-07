BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 General Motors Co
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
* General Motors - Brexit resulted in a $0.3 billion unfavorable impact due primarily to adverse movement in British pound against U.S. Dollar
* General Motors says it anticipates the impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017 - SEC filing
* General Motors - Also anticipates headwinds associated with pricing pressures and increased costs associated with depreciation, marketing and costs associated with new product launches
* General Motors - Intend to mitigate the headwinds with full benefit of recently launched Astra and Mokka X along with 2017 launches of the Insignia, Ampera E Source text: (bit.ly/2lkvmjS) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.