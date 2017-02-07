Investors eye eight handle on Nigeria's bond
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
Feb 7 UK's Serious Fraud Office
* Four found guilty in 160 mln stg financing fraud
* Found guilty for conspiracy to make corrupt payments and conspiracy to commit fraud against Barclays Bank and KBC Lease (UK) to obtain almost 160 mln stg
* Stephen Dartnell, George Alexander of total asset limited trading as total asset finance were found guilty.
* Carl Cumiskey of H2O Networks Limited ("H2O") and Simon Mundy who worked for KBC were also found guilty Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Investors are piling into Nigeria's first US dollar bond since 2013 after the sovereign started marketing a US$1bn 15-year issue at cheap levels.
DUBAI, Feb 9 The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is in talks with banks about a U.S. dollar bond sale, though it has not yet sent an official request for proposals and there is no indication so far on the timing of any issue, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016