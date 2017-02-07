UPDATE 2-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
Feb 7 Massachusetts Financial Services Company
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Aramark as of Dec 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lmPMcR] Further company coverage:
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
* Econ minister: S&P keeps changing its explanations (Adds comments by officials, investor)
* Manulife reports 2016 net income of $2.9 billion and core earnings of $4.0 billion (up 34% and 17%, respectively, compared with 2015), strong top line growth and a dividend increase of 11%