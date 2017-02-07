BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co
* FY 2017 operating cash flow from continuing operations expected to be about $2.5 billion, flat to the prior year- conf call
* waiting for final approval from FTC on Pentair valves business acquisition, expecting approval "sometime in the next couple weeks" - conf call
* expects firm-wide organic growth to turn positive in Q3 based on trend lines - conf call Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.