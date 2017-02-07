BRIEF-UOL Group updates in relation to acquisition of Raintree Gardens
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
Feb 8 International Healthway Corporation Ltd :
* Formal police report has been filed by company on 6 february 2017 in respect of lbc matter
* Co has on 6 february 2017 entered into term sheet with Oxley Holdings Limited, Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching
* Oxley Holdings Limited proposes to make available to company a loan facility in aggregate amount of up to S$50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* STB ordered inter alia that all units in development be sold collectively to UVDP
LONDON, Feb 9 UK-based fund manager Ashmore Group posted an above-forecast 32 percent rise in first-half core profits on Thursday, following strong investment returns in emerging markets and sending its shares to the top of the FTSE mid-cap index.
* Says its shares to resume trade on Feb 10 after biggest shareholder's share transfer plan