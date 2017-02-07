Feb 8 International Healthway Corporation Ltd :

* Formal police report has been filed by company on 6 february 2017 in respect of lbc matter

* Co has on 6 february 2017 entered into term sheet with Oxley Holdings Limited, Ching Chiat Kwong and Low See Ching

* Oxley Holdings Limited proposes to make available to company a loan facility in aggregate amount of up to S$50 million