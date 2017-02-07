BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 BlackBerry Ltd :
* BlackBerry Ltd says entered communications platform as a service (CPaaS) market with introduction of its BBM Enterprise SDK
* BBM Enterprise SDK will enable developers to integrate secure messaging, voice and video capabilities into applications and services
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.