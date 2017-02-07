Feb 8 Nikkei-

* Citizen Watch likely saw group operating profit slump 27% to about 19 billion yen for the nine months ended December- Nikkei

* Citizen Watch's sales apparently slid 11% to around 240 billion yen for 9 months ended December- Nikkei

* Sales and profit for citizen watch likely to fall for the full fiscal year ending march 31 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kjdBRZ) Further company coverage: