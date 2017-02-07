UPDATE 1-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)
Feb 8 Nikkei-
* Citizen Watch likely saw group operating profit slump 27% to about 19 billion yen for the nine months ended December- Nikkei
* Citizen Watch's sales apparently slid 11% to around 240 billion yen for 9 months ended December- Nikkei
* Sales and profit for citizen watch likely to fall for the full fiscal year ending march 31 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kjdBRZ) Further company coverage:
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds details, background)
* Entry into memorandum of understanding relating to proposed joint venture in Thailand
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Feb 9 German sportswear firm Puma reported strong sales growth in the fourth quarter, particularly in Europe, and gave a confident forecast for 2017 as it benefits from a trend for retro sneakers and partnerships with stars like Usain Bolt.