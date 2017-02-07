BRIEF-MOA Group to partner with Lewis Road Creamery
* It will act as sales and distribution partner for Lewis Road Creamery
Feb 8 Nikkei-
* Kirin Holdings' group operating profit likely rose more than 10% to around 140 billion yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei
* Kirin Holdings' sales apparently slipped 6% to around 2.07 trillion yen for fiscal year ended Dec. 31- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2kPGGYj) Further company coverage:
* Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei
