Feb 7 Barnes Group Inc :

* On February 2, 2017 entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amended credit agreement extends maturity date to Feb 2, 2022; increases borrowing availability from $750 million to $850 million - SEC filing

* Amendment increases accordion feature from $250 million to $350 million resulting in total available borrowings of $1.2 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2koBoCl) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)