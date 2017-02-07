BRIEF-Allegion reports Q4 EPS $0.77
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 7 Douglas Emmett Inc
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.54 to $0.60
* Douglas Emmett Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.47
* Sees 2017 FFO per share $1.88 to $1.94
* Douglas Emmett Inc-Sees 2017 AFFO earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2jZKvpC] Further company coverage:
* Allegion reports fourth-quarter, full-year 2016 financial results, provides 2017 outlook
Feb 9 Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as production costs fell.
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares climbed for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.