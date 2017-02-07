UPDATE 1-Voestalpine says regulator found no anomalies in Texas cost comms
* FMA investigated communication of cost overruns at Texas plant
Feb 7 SHW AG said:
* Sterling Strategic Value Fund S.A. says it may obtain further voting rights in SHW
* Says Sterling may seek to influence appointments to administrative, managing and supervisory bodies of SHW
* Says Sterling has no plans to change ratio of equity and debt financing, but reserves right to influence dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMA investigated communication of cost overruns at Texas plant
* Says appointed Akshat Goenka as managing director and Anurag Jain as chief financial officer Source text: http://bit.ly/2k6wNl8 Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.